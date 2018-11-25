Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th.

Carter’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of CRI opened at $91.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen set a $95.00 price target on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $272,925.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $2,226,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,835 shares of company stock worth $9,606,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

