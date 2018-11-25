Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $905.41 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Cardano has a total market cap of $905.41 million and approximately $43.16 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bittrex, Indodax and HitBTC. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 43.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00021268 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00037771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00052079 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.02204301 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Huobi, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Upbit, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate, Bithumb, DragonEX, OKEx, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Coinnest, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Exmo, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

