Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,302. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

