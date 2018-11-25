Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $906,000 Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237,275 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 74,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

