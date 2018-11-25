Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$47.00. The stock traded as low as C$33.18 and last traded at C$33.42, with a volume of 2018080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.79.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resource from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cormark reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resource from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resource from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.15.

In other news, insider Betty Yee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$104,775.00. Also, insider Allan E. Frankiw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$42,540.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $329,695 over the last 90 days.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

