Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stake Lowered by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $102,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $165,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $84.03 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3477 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

