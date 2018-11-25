Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. Signition LP bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,910,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,410,000 after buying an additional 55,247 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CM shares. TheStreet lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

