Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,156,642 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $57,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JD.Com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.00 and a beta of 1.40.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

