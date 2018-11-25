Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 110,400 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Agilent Technologies worth $52,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 75.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 391.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12,000.0% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cleveland Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.75 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 110,400 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-buys-110400-shares-of-agilent-technologies-inc-a.html.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.