Canaccord Genuity Trims Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Target Price to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.92.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE:CWB opened at C$27.89 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$27.74 and a twelve month high of C$40.83.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$205.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.25217032452634 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lester Shore acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.73 per share, with a total value of C$30,730.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,850 shares of company stock worth $90,443.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.