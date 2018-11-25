Camden Property Trust (CPT) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $33,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 84,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $202,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

CPT opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $78.19 and a 1 year high of $95.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Camden Property Trust (CPT) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/camden-property-trust-cpt-holdings-reduced-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.