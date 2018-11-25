Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 770 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $132,346,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,782,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,530 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 16,308.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,290,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7,776.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,272,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,046 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $62,594,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $3,511,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,622 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $698,821.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,768,527.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,814 shares of company stock worth $6,579,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-purchases-770-shares-of-t-mobile-us-inc-tmus.html.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.