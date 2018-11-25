Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $844,000 Position in Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the second quarter worth $118,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the second quarter worth $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the third quarter worth $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the second quarter worth $275,000.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $71,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $829,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Zoccoli sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.94 million, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $76.89.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $844,000 Position in Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-has-844000-position-in-addus-homecare-co-adus.html.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.