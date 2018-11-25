Calfrac Well Services (CFW) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CFW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.43.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$3.26 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.07.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.