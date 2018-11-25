Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shares Gap Down to $25.78

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.41, but opened at $25.78. Cabot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 2346582 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.74 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

