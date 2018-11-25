Bytecoin Hits Market Cap of $138.82 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, HitBTC, cfinex and Coindeal. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $138.82 million and $396,397.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.01425790 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00015623 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008047 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001397 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, HitBTC, Poloniex, Crex24, OKEx, cfinex, TradeOgre, Coindeal, Binance and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

