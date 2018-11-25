Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) Receives $48.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

BBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

BBU traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 28,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

