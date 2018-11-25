Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) Receives $48.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.
BBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.
BBU traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 28,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
