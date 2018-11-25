Brokerages Set United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) PT at $20.00

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBNK. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,421,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBNK stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $808.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.77. United Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $57.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.27%. Research analysts predict that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

