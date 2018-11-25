Brokerages Set Navient Corp (NAVI) Target Price at $16.19

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.1% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,607,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 43.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,405,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,905,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,841,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 442,315 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,139,000 after purchasing an additional 229,419 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 19.74, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. Navient has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

