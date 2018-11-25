Brokerages Set Glencore PLC (GLEN) Price Target at $403.64

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 403.64 ($5.27).

Several equities analysts have commented on GLEN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cfra set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. HSBC set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Glencore stock opened at GBX 280.55 ($3.67) on Thursday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

