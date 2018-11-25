Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd (EFX) PT at $22.42

Shares of Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded Enerflex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

In other news, Director John Blair Goertzen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.81, for a total transaction of C$534,300.00. Also, Director Robert Stephen Boswell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$175,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,700.

Shares of TSE:EFX traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.83. 158,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

