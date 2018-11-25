Brokerages Set Elementis plc (ELM) Target Price at $297.50

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 297.50 ($3.89).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Get Elementis alerts:

In other Elementis news, insider Ralph Hewins purchased 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £9,953.76 ($13,006.35).

Shares of LON ELM traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 196.70 ($2.57). The company had a trading volume of 419,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 255.10 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 321.80 ($4.20).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.