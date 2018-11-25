Brokerages Set Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Price Target at $172.64

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.64.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $136.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.76. Beigene has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 320.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene will post -9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $4,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,387,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,150,376. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,283,000 after buying an additional 105,702 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1,649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 82,466 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,765,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 10,000.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after buying an additional 110,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

