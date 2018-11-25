Brokerages Set Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Price Target at $46.22

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,657.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 114.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 104.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $46.02. 306,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

