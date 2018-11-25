Brokerages Set AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Target Price at $8.67

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $58,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $31,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,669.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,144 over the last ninety days. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Creative Planning raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $3.63 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

