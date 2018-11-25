Brokerages Set AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Target Price at $8.67

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.
In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $58,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $31,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,669.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,144 over the last ninety days. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $3.63 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.