Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Photronics reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $52,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,670 shares of company stock worth $156,748 over the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 105,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,912. The company has a market capitalization of $678.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. Photronics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Photronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.