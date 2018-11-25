Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce sales of $3.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.62 billion and the lowest is $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.03.

NYSE:LVS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $81.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 133.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,524,000 after buying an additional 234,641 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 45.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,137 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.