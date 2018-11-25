Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.00% and a negative net margin of 428.00%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.53.

BCRX stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $71,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 10,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $85,111.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,753.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,850 shares of company stock worth $581,532 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 490,319 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 294,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 15,103,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,237,000 after buying an additional 1,090,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Read More: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.