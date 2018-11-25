Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc (TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will report sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $11.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $18.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

TEN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 179,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,336. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the second quarter worth about $147,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

