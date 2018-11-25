Brokerages Anticipate Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) will report $13.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pareteum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $13.74 million. Pareteum reported sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 235.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pareteum will report full year sales of $31.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.32 million to $31.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.97 million, with estimates ranging from $73.94 million to $82.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pareteum.

Get Pareteum alerts:

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Pareteum had a negative net margin of 67.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

TEUM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 273,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,632. Pareteum has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pareteum (TEUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.