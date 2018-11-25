Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Ltd (CB) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will report earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80. Chubb posted earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,263,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,007 shares of company stock valued at $34,077,406 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $240,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 255.4% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 37,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $131.31 on Friday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

