Botswana Diamonds (BOD) Shares Down 17%

Shares of Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD) fell 17% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 3,428,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 1,490,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Botswana Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Botswana Diamonds plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diamond exploration and project development company. The company has a joint venture with OJSC Alrosa for exploring 17 producing mines, as well as a joint venture with Brightstone for holding 13 licenses in the Gope area located to the southwest of the Orapa region of Botswana; and holds 3 prospecting licenses in the Orapa Region covering a total of 733 square kilometers.

