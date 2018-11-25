Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 317.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 194.1% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 32.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $312.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $264.53 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The company has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/boeing-co-ba-shares-bought-by-old-second-national-bank-of-aurora.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.