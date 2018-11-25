BNP Paribas Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) a €43.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHIA. Cfra set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.40 ($45.81).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

