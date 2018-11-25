Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 252,028 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.34% of Blueprint Medicines worth $80,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 643,841 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 222,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.46. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $162,081.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $1,269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

