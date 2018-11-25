Blue Protocol Trading 53.4% Lower Over Last Week (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and CoinExchange. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $465,524.00 and $77,968.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00126015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00192681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.07823899 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009153 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

