BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.40 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex, Upbit and OKEx. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $7,570.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00126015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00192681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.07823899 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009153 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,005,449,183 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

