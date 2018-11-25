BLAST Market Cap Tops $53,785.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $53,785.00 and approximately $630.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 58.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025694 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00125455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00189793 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.08350989 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 38,166,081 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.