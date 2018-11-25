BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Halliburton (HAL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,999,184 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,663 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.62% of Halliburton worth $2,350,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a $42.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

