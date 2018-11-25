Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.10 Million

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to report sales of $137.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.22 million to $141.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $95.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $516.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.74 million to $548.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $555.72 million, with estimates ranging from $534.99 million to $574.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

BSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, SVP Brock Morris sold 17,400 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $323,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,814.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William N. Mathis purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $191,406.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,812.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $216,537. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.9% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 31.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.7% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,665 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 54,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 146.53%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

