BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 61,686 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,547,701.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $7,593,940.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,430,535 shares of company stock valued at $400,833,662.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

