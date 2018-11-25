BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.94) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $5.02 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,254,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

