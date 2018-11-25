BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Paul Gitman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $57,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,005,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,326,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,784. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSTC stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.36 million, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $66.21.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 54.96%. Equities analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

