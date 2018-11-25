BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCRX. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.53.

BCRX stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.00% and a negative net margin of 428.00%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $71,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 10,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $85,111.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,753.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,850 shares of company stock worth $581,532. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

