BidaskClub Upgrades Pool (POOL) to “Strong-Buy”

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Pool has a one year low of $120.00 and a one year high of $175.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $1,641,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,725,737.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 5,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total transaction of $939,627.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pool by 22.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 17.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 650,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,598,000 after buying an additional 96,678 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 23.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Pool by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 327,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,683,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,085,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

