BidaskClub Upgrades Monro (MNRO) to Strong-Buy

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Guggenheim set a $74.00 target price on Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $79.06 on Friday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $704,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,758,565. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at about $15,687,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Monro by 1,544.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 204,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 191,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monro by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,500,000 after buying an additional 360,767 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Monro by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Monro by 2.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

