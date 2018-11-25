BidaskClub Upgrades Lumentum (LITE) to “Buy”

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.32.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.46. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 149.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 27.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.