BidaskClub Upgrades Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Buy

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

CYTK opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,316.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 226.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 282.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 181.8% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,167 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

