BidaskClub Downgrades Zafgen (ZFGN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZFGN. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zafgen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFGN opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $326.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.23. Zafgen has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFGN. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zafgen by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

