Bezop (BEZ) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 260.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Bezop has traded 96.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bezop token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00002802 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Exrates and CoinBene. Bezop has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezop alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00128725 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00191556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.21 or 0.08095478 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,468,854 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The official website for Bezop is bezop.io

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Exrates, Sistemkoin, LATOKEN, TOPBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.